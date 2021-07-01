Wexford records lowest Covid rate as national death toll passes 5,000

A further 448 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the Republic of Ireland and there have been an two additional deaths.

That brings the total death toll here since the start of the pandemic to 5,000.

As of 8am today, 44 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals, of which 14 are in ICU.

There were 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile latest figures from the HPSC show Wexford has the lowest 14 day incidence rate in the country.

40 cases were recorded here in the two weeks up to Tuesday with an incidence rate of 26.7 per 100 thousand.

The national rate is currently standing at 100.8.

