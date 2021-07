County Wexford has the largest number of unidentified bodies in Ireland.

An RTE Prime Time report has found that 6 of the State’s 22 unnamed men and women in cemeteries and morgues are linked to the county.

Full DNA profiles are now on file for 20 of the cases, with exhumations expected to be conducted for the other two in the coming months.

The total number of people currently missing in Ireland is 810 while the number of unidentified bodies is expected to increase.

