Wexford rents up around €50 in the last year according to new study

The average rent in County Wexford is now up to €844 per month.

A new report by the Residential Tenancies Board has found that rent was around 5.7% higher in quarter one of 2021 than it was at the start of 2020 (€798.55).

Kilkenny has seen the largest increase in rent of 12.3% with a place to stay costing over €100 more this year than last.

One in five renters in Dublin are spending more than half their income on rent, according to the figures from the RTB.

64% of Dublin renters are paying more than 30% of their salary to live in the city.

That compares to 50% of the country’s tenants spending more than a third of their take-home pay on housing.

In quarter one of this year 2021 in Dublin, the standardised average rent stood at €1,820 per month, a 2% increase year-on-year, while the lowest monthly rent was in Leitrim at €596 per month, a 3.8% year on year increase.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related