Wexford Senior Hurling Manager Davy Fitzgerald is to step down from the role of Senior Hurling Manager after five years in charge with immediate effect.

Wexford GAA chairman Mícheál Martin said he wished to sincerely thank Davy and his backroom team for the manner in which they have carried out their duties over their stewardship.

Speaking on Morning Mix Mícheál Martin said Davy Fitzgerald had given significant commitment to Wexford since taking charge in 2017

