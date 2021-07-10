Wexford woman aiming for gold at Tokyo Olympics

A Wexford woman says the excitement is starting to hit as she prepares to represent Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ballykelly’s Sophie Becker will become the first track and field athlete from the county to compete since Jimmy McDonald in 1996.

The former St Joseph’s clubwoman will be part of the 4×400 metre mixed relay team alongside Phil Healy.

She told South East Radio that she’s feeling a mixture of nerves and elation just weeks out from the games.

“It was only officially announced last Thursday so that’s when it all became real.

“I posted the stuff on Twitter and Instagram and the comments just flooded in so when everyone knows and starts talking about it, that’s when the excitement hits.

“I think I will start getting more nervous as we edge closer to it but for now, I’m just so excited.

“I’ve never been that side of the world before and we collected our kit the other day so there are just so many little things that are building up to it.”

You can hear that full interview with Sophie on the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney this evening from 6pm.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email

Related