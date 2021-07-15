Wexford woman Jarrett signs with London City Lionesses

Former Wexford Youths striker Rianna Jarrett has found a new club in England.

The Wexford town woman has announced a new deal with the London City Lionesses.

The Republic of Ireland forward left Brighton at the end of last season after making 18 appearances and scoring 3 goals.

London City play in the second tier Championship and were formerly managed by Irish coach Lisa Fallon.

They finished 6th out of 11 in 2021 and Rianna will lineup alongside fellow Irish women, Kildare midfielder Hayley Nolan and recent ROI debutant Alli Murphy.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Jarrett said “I got a great feeling from talking to Melissa (Phillips, head coach) and her staff, and all the players have been welcoming.

“[I’m] looking forward to challenging myself in the league, and being pushed in the right direction!”

