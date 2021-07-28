Wexford’s 5 day moving average highest in the South East

Latest figures show Co.Wexford has the highest 5 day moving average in the South East, over Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford, with a figure of 22.

143 people in Wexford tested positive for Covid-19 in the 7 days leading up to Monday night.

The news comes as the number of patients in Irish hospitals with the disease has increased by 58 percent in the past week.

There are currently 152 patients with the virus on wards around the country with 27 in Intensive Care.

As of last night, 1 person is currently being treated in Wexford General Hospital with Covid-19 and none in ICU.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email