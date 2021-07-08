Wexford’s Covid cases almost quadruple in the last 7 days

Wexford’s 5 day moving average of Covid cases has almost quadrupled in the space of 7 days.
Last Friday, the county recorded the lowest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country with a 5 day moving average of just 3.
Today, we now rank 7th lowest with a 5 day moving average of 11.
Wexford has confirmed 95 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 14 days.
70 per cent of the adult population have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.
Two million people are now fully vaccinated in Ireland.
Taoiseach Michael Martin’s praised the efforts of HSE staff and volunteers in the rollout.