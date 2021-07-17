Young people are leading the way when it comes to cleaning our local area

The Wexford public are being reminded to take care in their local area and beauty spot as the fine weather is set to peak this weekend.

Temperatures are set to reach 27 degrees over Saturday and Sunday.

Scenes of litter left behind at beaches and overflowing bins in local towns and walkways were prevalent outdoors in recent weeks.

Councillor John Hegarty is urging people out and about this weekend to be mindful – and says adults need to take responsibility.

“There’s a great initiative where we ‘leave no trace’ and if we all follow that message, then we would have a fantastically unspoiled county.

“Young kids now are taught this in school, so it’s the future generations I have great hope for.

“Now it’s up to us adults to follow the same example and take our lead from the younger people.”

