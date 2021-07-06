Young people have suffered enormously due to the pandemic.

That’s according to Neill Hughes from Baker Tilly in Enniscorthy as the uncertainty surrounding indoor dining continues.

He says the Government has to change its strategy and end the inequality of restrictions on business across Wexford when it comes to unvaccinated younger people working in the hospitality industry and the lack of outdoor spaces for some restaurants.

Neill Hughes says young people are serving outdoors, but can’t enjoy a social life themselves and we are the only country in Europe which doesn’t have indoor dining.

