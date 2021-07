A Gorey councillor is urging young people in County Wexford to register with the HSE for a Covid jab.

The executive’s vaccine portal has now opened for those aged 25 to 29.

It means people in that age cohort can now register for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The move comes as another milestone has been reached with over 5 million doses administered in Ireland.

Councillor Andrew Bolger is encouraging those who are eligible to register through the portal – to do so.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email