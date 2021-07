Gorey Fianna Fail Councillor Andrew Bolger is urging young people throughout Wexford to avail of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which is being rolled out in Pharmacies from this morning.

People aged 18-34 can receive the one shot jab meaning they will be fully vaccinated after two weeks.

Councillor Andrew Bolger says the vaccine will give renewed hope to a lot of people across Wexford.

The call comes as some experts tell us we are now in to a fourth wave of covid 19

