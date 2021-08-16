The 16th Paralympic Summer Games get underway today in Tokyo.

Jordan Lee and Brittney Arendse carried the Irish flag into the Tokyo National Stadium at the Paralympics opening ceremony.

All of the countries competing at the Games have entered the stadium during the Parade of Nations.

Proud to be with #TeamIreland at the Opening Ceremony of the Paralympic Games. What a brilliant occasion 🙌🇮🇪💚 pic.twitter.com/o5F4a4Ub9w — Ciaran Flynn (@CiaranFlynn88) August 24, 2021

A volunteer carried Afghanistan’s flag as a symbol of solidarity, with the team unable to compete in Japan.

Mary Fitzgerald from Kilkenny is one of eight Irish athletes competing

It’s the first Olympics for the Gowran native in the F40 Shot Putt.

Cliodhna Manning, also from Kilkenny competes in the mixed Relay team.

Former Paralympian gold medalist and world record breaker in F51 discus throw from Campile, Catherine O Neill will be following the games with great interest.

Catherine took part in in the games in Sydney, Beijing and London.

Speaking to South East Radio Sport Journalist, Aidan Delaney, Catherine says she is disappointed that the Paralympic games won’t gat the same media coverage.

