1,508 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

206 patients are now in hospital with the virus, with 33 people in ICU.

There is currently one Covid case being treated at Wexford General Hospital.

Wexford currently has a 7 day incidence rate of 185.7 per 100 thousand with 278 cases recorded here last week.

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned that the virus is circulating to a significant degree in the community.

