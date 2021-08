307 Covid patients are being treated in hospital today after a fall of 11 in 24 hours.

It’s after the figure rose to its highest since March over the weekend.

Latest figures show 31 Covid patients are being treated in Galway University Hospital, the highest in the country.

At home in Wexford General Hospital. the number of patients being treated in ICU has increased over night bringing the total number there to 2, while 60 Covid patients are being treated in intensive care units nationwide.

