43% of ICU patients under 50 as 1,861 Covid cases confirmed in Ireland

1,861 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported today.

249 people are in hospital with the virus – 54 of whom are being treated in intensive care.

The Chief Medical Officer says 43 per cent of patients in ICU are under the age of 50.

The latest figures show that 279 cases were reported in County Wexford in the week leading up to Monday.

The 7 day incidence rate in the county stands at 186.3 per 100,000

There are currently 4 people on the wards in Wexford general Hospital who have tested positive for Covid 19.

Dr Tony Holohan says the continued increase of hospitalisations serves as a stark reminder for people to continue to follow public health advice.

