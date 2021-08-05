5 day moving average of Covid cases has dropped in the past ten days

The five-day moving average of Covid-19 cases has dropped by over 3 per cent in the past ten days.

It now stands at 1,241, down 44 cases on July 25th.

The five-day moving average rose by nearly 82 per cent in the previous 10 days.

Public health expert, Gabriel Scally, fears cases will rise again, due to several bishops deciding to resume Communions and Confirmations.

“Much of the concern about those ceremonies is not so much about the ceremonies themselves, but what goes on around them; the celebrations and the parties and the family gatherings.

“We have seen it in the past, you just have to think back to Christmas the terrible effect that family occasions can have on spreading the virus.

I think the Bishops need be taking a more responsible and a more public health approach to this issue.”

