The past few days has been branded as a black 36 hours for Irish roads after 7 deaths in three car crashes.

Four people died in a multiple vehicle collision last night near Ballinasloe in county Galway.

While two men were killed earlier in the day following a crash at Duleek in Meath.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 40s lost her life following a collision in Scarawalsh Enniscorthy on Wednesday.

Brian Farrell from the Road Safety Authority urged drivers to slow down.

