700 pharmacies to administer Covid vaccines to teenagers from Thursday

The number of pharmacies administering the Pfizer vaccine will double this week – to over 700.

320 pharmacies have already been administering Pfizer, and the programme will extend this week, as 12 to 15 year olds are now eligible for a vaccine.

Pharmacists have administered almost 200,000 vaccines so far.

The HSE website currently has a list of 25 participating pharmacies in County Wexford with more expected to be added in the coming days

Speaking to South East Radio, Secretary General of the Irish Pharmacies Union Darragh O’Loughlin says you can receive both doses of the Pfizer jab in your local pharmacy.

“Anybody who gets their first dose in a pharmacy will get their second dose in the same pharmacy.

“There will be a three or four week delay between those two doses and then it’s important to remember you’re not fully vaccinated until 7 days after your second dose.”

