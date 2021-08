88 kilos of heroin worth 12-point-3 million euro have been seized at Rosslare Europort in Co. Wexford.

The illegal drugs were discovered yesterday afternoon when a truck and trailer, which had come from Europe, was stopped and searched.

The search was carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner and detector dogs Sam and Flynn, and the haul was found concealed in machinery.

Investigations are continuing.

