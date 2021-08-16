A leading Professor says we really need to avail of covid 19 jab

The majority of patients in ICU Nationwide being treated for covid 19 are unvaccinated

Meanwhile Ireland is among the highest in the world when it comes to vaccination take up rates

That’s according to Professor Cliona O Flaherty, immunologist at Trinity College in Dublin

The Professor was on Morning Mix where she stressed the need for people to get the covid jab

Her call comes as 321 cases if covid 19 were reported in Wexford

There are four cases of covid 19 being treated at Wexford General Hospital and a further two suspected cases

Professor Cliona O Flaherty says without the vaccination, we leave ourselves very vulnerable.

