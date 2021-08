1,837 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today – the highest daily figure since the middle of January.

There are 208 people with the virus being treated in hospital – up 10 from yesterday.

31 patients are in ICU – down two.

Meanwhile 1,129 new positive cases have been detected in the North.

One death has been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Over 2.3 million vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland in total.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email