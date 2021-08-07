Amnesty International hit out at shelving of plans for safe access zones

The government has ‘shelved’ plans to introduce new laws for safe access zones at abortion clinics.

The move to introduce 100 metre safe zones was promised back in 2018 in a bid to protect patients and staff from intimidation and protests.

In a statement this afternoon, the Health Minister says he remains ‘fully committed’ to introducing the required legislation, however legal issues mean it requires further consideration.

Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland, and Gorey man Colm O’Gorman, says it’s completely unacceptable.

“This is not only an abandonment of the commitment in the Programme for Government, it’s an abandonment of a clear commitment that was made following the referendum to repeal the 8th amendment.

“The excuse that we’re not really seeing protests at the moment is first of all not true because we are but also we’re in the midst of a pandemic.

“Public protest isn’t happening much at all so it’s a nonsense to suggest it’s a reason why this clear commitment should be abandoned.”

