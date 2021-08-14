An Taisce explain reasons behind Belview cheese plant objections

The intensification of agriculture in the South East will further deteriorate our quality of life.

That’s the view of An Taisce who are facing criticism from local representatives for their opposition to a new Cheese Plant in County Kilkenny.

Plans by Glanbia for a €140 million manufacturing facility in Belview have been put on hold due to cases taken to the Supreme Court.

TD say this is an opportunity to create jobs in the area while the National Trust for Ireland says production will put the local environment at stake.

Board member with An Taisce John Sweeney says water quality in the area is already being damaged by man.

“The EPA have identified nitrates in the South and South East of Ireland that is damaging the quality of our estuaries.

“That deterioration has accelerated since 2015 which coincidentally corresponds to the lifting of the milk quotas.

“We are concerned that a further intensification of agriculture as evidenced by this proposal will further deteriorate our quality of life and our environment.”

