The Archbishop of Dublin has told priests they have permission to hold Communions and Confirmations despite public health advice.

Dermot Farrell says parishes should hold shorter and smaller ceremonies, if they decide to proceed with them.

Five bishops elsewhere in the country say they’re going ahead with the services.

Local Councillor Maura Bell has been responding to the news.

She was speaking with Jim Kiely on Morning Mix.

