Ballymoney Camphill centre to re-register after “significant improvements

The Interim CEO of Camphill Communities of Ireland has expressed “severe regret” over the regulatory issues that were discovered at it’s centre in Ballymoney recently.

Earlier this year, a HIQA report found that there was non compliance at the centre in areas such as staffing, protection against infection and fire precautions.

As a result, the Health Information and Quality Authority cancelled the registration of the facility as a warning letter has also been issued last year.

However, in a statement this afternoon, Camphill CEO Louise Gorman claims there have been moves to re-register Camphill Community Duffcarrig following a more recent inspection where significant improvements had taken place.

The process comes with the condition that the centre must be fully compliant with the regulations by January 2022.

A similar centre in Kyle in County Kilkenny is also expected to be reinstated following a review

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email