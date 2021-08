Beaches in the Rosslare Municipal District are not receiving the investment they are due

This was the view coming from the recent meeting of the local district council

Councillors felt other beaches in the county were getting priority funding

This applied to access routes, car parks and toilet facilities

Councillor Lisa McDonald said the sand dunes in Rosslare Strand are superior to anything in the country and this was not being capitalised on due to lack of facilities

