Beaumont won’t remove unvaccinated patients from transplant list

Beaumont Hospital in Dublin has clarified it won’t remove unvaccinated patients from its kidney transplant waiting list.

A letter from senior doctors at the hospital recommended anyone who hadn’t got a Covid jab shouldn’t receive a transplant.

In a statement, it now says no patient, vaccinated or not, would be removed from the list.

Carol Moore, Chief Executive of the Irish Kidney Association, says the clarification is welcome.

“It’s hard on doctors when they’re losing patients and a lot of the time they’re trying to make decisions under extreme pressure.

“There’s a huge waiting list for people to have transplant surgery and we would never agree with patients being taken off the list because they haven’t agreed to a medical procedure.

“It should always be a patient’s choice as to whether they undergo a medical procedure.”

