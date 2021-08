A new sporting opportunity for the visually impaired in the South East is to begin next month.

A Blind Tennis training programme will be run in Rosslare from the 18th of September for 10 weeks.

The game is based on sound as the sponge balls contain a small bell inside allowing players to know where to hit.

Professional coach Emil Klosinski will provide free training to attendees while sessions will take place at Kelly’s Hotel.

Anyone looking to sign up can do so through visionsports.ie.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email