The Department of Health is seeking legal advice from the Attorney General on mixing vaccines, according to the Irish Times.

NIAC issued advice on mixing different manufactures vaccines to the Chief Medical Officer a number of weeks ago.

It would mean a person who got a first dose of Astrazeneca, may get a second dose of Pfizer.

Booster vaccines are expected to be offered to older and vulnerable people later this autumn

