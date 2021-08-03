Businesses see ‘huge’ uptake for indoor dining since it reopened last week

Businesses have seen a huge take up for indoor dining since it reopened last week according to the Restaurants’ Association.

However, its Chief Executive says some of the Covid protocols are proving challenging for restaurants and pubs to implement.

In particular, he says the requirement for businesses to check the Digital Covid Cert on the door is adding extra pressure to a sector that is already understaffed.

The restaurant group will meet with Government officials tomorrow to discuss a roadmap for the hospitality sector.

Adrian Cummins says the first step is to resume normal trading hours.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email