Byrne hits out at Tanaiste’s attendence at “annoying” Merrion Hotel event

There’s a lot of anger in Fianna Fáil at Leo Varadkar’s attendance at a large function at the Merrion Hotel, according to a Senator.

Fáilte Ireland’s revising industry guidelines to say up to 200 people are allowed to meet outdoors at social events.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is under pressure, with opposition parties saying he needs to publicly answer questions about his attendance at the event organised by Katherine Zappone.

Gorey Senator Malcolm Byrne says many in his party are unhappy with how Fine Gael has handled the issue.

“Well there’s a lot of anger and annoyance in Fianna Fail around what has happened, I mean the Taoiseach was clearly blindsided and that’s not on.

“I do accept that the Minister for Foreign Affairs had said that it shouldn’t have happened but it is annoying.”

