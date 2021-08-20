Call for all out effort to get the young covid vaccinated

An all out appeal is going out to the unvaccinated to get the vaccine to prevent the spread of covid 19 and to help our hospital services to cope

This is particularly important as we head into the winter period

That’s the message from Wexford County Council member Ger Carthy himself a paramedic in the ambulance service

He is appealing in particular to younger people and parents and guardians of the under age to make sure they get the vaccine

With the onset of winter Wexford Ger Carthy can see lots of problems on the horizon in healthcare over the coming months principally in acute hospital services

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email