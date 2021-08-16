Call on Government to ease restrictions for children’s drama groups

The Government is being urged to relax restrictions on children’s Performing Arts classes which are affecting children across County Wexford

Sinn Fein Councillor Fionntan O Suilleabhain, says thousands of children and teenagers throughout Co. Wexford are being adversely affected.

He says he has been speaking with those running such services both in the Gorey area and throughout the county.

According to Councillor O Suilleabhain, one provider who had 300 students in drama classes throughout Co. Wexford had organised a small outdoor drama camp in Enniscorthy recently and had to cancel due to the bad weather.

That was despite the fact that there was a huge adjacent venue, which they weren’t allowed to use due to the current contradictory regulations.

