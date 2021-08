A senior member of NPHET says there’s “considerable evidence” that schools are not major sites of Covid-19 transmission.

Professor Philip Nolan says the Delta variant presents a “new challenge” and that Covid safety measures will need to be strictly enforced.

Around 65 per cent of 12-17 year olds have registered to get a vaccine ahead of the new school term.

Damien McCallion, the HSE’s national lead on the vaccination programme, is urging more children of that age to come forward:

