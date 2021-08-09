Calls for rethink on communion and confirmation classes in school

Priests say the current system, which sees children taught about the sacraments in school, turns special masses into ‘one day wonders’.

The Association of Catholic Priests want these prep courses for children moved out of schools, and is keen to hold them outside the classroom.

Priests say the current situation sees many children presented for both a communion and a confirmation.

But then they don’t set foot back in a church, until a major event like Christmas happens

Spokesman Father Paddy Byrne from Abbeyleix in Co. Laois says the meaning of the sacraments is being lost

