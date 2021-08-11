CAP consultation process is a farce with no genuine discussion – IFA

The IFA have hit out at the town hall process for public consultation on the Common Agricultural Policy.

The Department of Agriculture held the first of it’s virtual meetings with farmers last night as an opportunity for workers to have their say on the new policy going forward.

However, IFA President Tim Cullinane called the meeting a “farce” as it provided no opportunity for genuine consultation.

According to a press release from the farming group, “only written questions were allowed and these were hidden in a private chat function so that only the questioner could see the question and the answer.”

Further meetings will be held tonight and tomorrow night at 7pm but Cullinane says “the Minister and the Department cannot ram through these proposals based on a sham consultation process.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email