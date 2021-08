Schools across Wexford will start to receive the first batch of carbon dioxide monitors in preparation for the new term

They will be used to help track air quality in classrooms and will indicate when better ventilation is needed.

Up to 20 monitors will be given to each primary school, with secondary schools receiving between 20 and 35.

General Secretary of the Teacher’s Union of Ireland, Michael Gillespie says schools will be able to request more monitors from the Department of Education:

