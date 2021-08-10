Climate change is the “most important challenge” for the nation – Martin

The Taoiseach says the UN’s landmark report on climate change is significant and timely.

Yesterday, the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned of a ‘code red’ situation for humanity if global warming is not tackled urgently.

Micheal Martin said translating the findings of the IPCC report into policy and action is one of the ‘most important challenges’ that we now face as a nation.

The Taoiseach also reaffirmed Ireland’s commitment to fully participating and supporting the COP 26 climate summit due to take place in November.

