Co Wicklow studio snapped up by global media company

Ireland’s two largest film and TV studios have been bought by a global media and studio organisation.

Ardmore Studios in Bray Co Wicklow and Troy Studios in Castletroy, Co. Limerick have been acquired by Hackman Capital Partners, The MBS Group, and Square Mile Capital Management.

It owns around 3.6 billion euro in media real estate assets and has a network of over 65 locations across 46 cities.

Ardmore has been the home for many RTE productions as well as major TV shows such as Penny Dreadful and Vikings in recent years.

