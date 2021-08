Communions and confirmations will likely be allowed to take place from September.

The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid discussed the move at a virtual meeting this morning.

Ministers were updated on the current situation regarding the spread of Covid by the HSE, the Department of Health and the vaccine taskforce.

The move to allow sacraments to take place follows a number of bishops saying they were going ahead with the ceremonies anyway.

