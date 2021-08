Plans are at an advanced stage for a new community allotment in Enniscorthy.

There’s a large amount of public support for the idea which is hoped to be completed by the end of this year.

The allotment is the brainchild of Michael Devereux who says he has had 160 expressions of interest from members of the public who want to become involved.

A site has now been identified and organisers are now attempting to secure government funding to get the project up and running.

