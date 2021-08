Rental income at the state’s largest private landlord has increased by almost 6% to just over €31 million euro, in the first six month’s of the year.

IRES REIT increased its portfolio of properties in the same period which contributed to the increased income.

It has occupancy rates of almost 99% and has a portfolio of over 3,800 residential units.

The profit for the first half of the year is €27.4 million.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email