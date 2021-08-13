Covid booster jabs leading to big business for pharma companies

The Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna firms are expected to reap billions of dollars from Covid-19 booster shots.

The Pharmaceutical companies have together locked up over 50 billion Euro in sales of the shots just in 2021 and 2022.

A growing list of governments including Germany and Israel, have decided to offer booster doses to the vulnerable to stave off the spreading Delta variant.

Analysts have forecast revenue of over €5.5 billion for the Pfizer/BioNTech shot and €6.4 billion for Moderna in 2023, mostly from booster sales.

