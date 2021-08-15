Covid Cases In Co. Wexford Continue To Rise

Latest figures show Co. Wexford has recorded 321 cases of Covid 19 in a seven day period. These HSE figures relate to the seven days up to midnight on Wednesday 11th of August.

481 cases have been confirmed here over the past fourteen days.

Co. Wexford’s 14 day incidence rate has increased again and now stands at 321.3 per one hundred thousand population. It has been rising slowly since the end of the July.

Nationally, daily Covid-19 numbers are now at their highest level since January. Health officials are warning the incidence rate is rising in all age groups and in all counties.

