Covid cases rise again with no new infections reported at Wexford General

The highest number of cases of Covid-19 since late January has been reported today.

The government says there are 1,782 new infections.

The seven-day average has risen to about 1,300 cases – with very high incidence rates in Donegal, Louth and Galway.

County Wexford currently has the 4th lowest 7 day incidence rate in the country with 106.9 per 100,000 population

The latest figures show that there are no confirmed or suspected cases of the virus at Wexford General Hospital

The government says the trajectory of the virus is very uncertain.

