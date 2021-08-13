CSO study shows house prices on the rise again in County Wexford

House prices in the south east have risen by 8.6% in the past year.

That’s according to latest house price figures from the CSO.

This is being fueled by the ability of more workers to work from home since the pandemic.

Finance correspondent with the Irish Independent Charlie Weston was speaking to Jim Kealy on the Morning Mix

He said there isn’t enough houses in the system to meet demand.

“We’re back to crazy prices and a bit on panic in the market as well.

“People are seeing a very constrained supply of houses with a few houses coming on board but not enough.

“Panic is setting in and buyers are trying to outbid each other and the prices are going up at a ferocious rate.”

