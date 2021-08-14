Curracloe and other coastal areas under threat from climate change

There are fears that climate change may spell the end for Curracloe Beach and the surrounding areas by the end of the century.

A report in today’s Irish Daily Mail highlights some of the coastal areas in Ireland that will be most affected by severe flooding in the year 2100.

The new map from the Climate central group also showed large parts of Rosslare and the North Slob completely submerged in around 80 years time.

Taoiseach Michael Martin this week said that Ireland is facing a deepening climate crisis and the Government’s Action plan would be published this Autumn

