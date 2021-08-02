Davy Fitzgerald left Wexford with a heavy heart-Hogan

As the search gets underway for a new Wexford senior hurling manager one of Davy Fitzgerald’s friends says he resigned the position with a heavy heart
Sports Journalist Vincent Hogan was speaking on South East Radio’s Sports Hour
With Davy Fitzgerlad turning fifty today, Vincent Hogan said when he spoke to him last Wednesday he knew he was about to make a difficult decision and one that he didn’t arrive at lightly
However he admitted that many felt it was time for a new start
