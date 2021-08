The death has taken place of Paul Rowley former Head of News at South East Radio following a short illness

The Wexford town native joined the station at its opening in 1989 and worked for a number of years in news and sport and ended his broadcasting career in 2017

His clear, accurate and authoritative voice remains in the memory of many our listeners

